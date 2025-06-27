In the first three months of the 2025 traffic of the goods in the port of Civitavecchia has grown of +2.4%

In the first three months of the 2025 the port of Civitavecchia has enlivened 1,78 million tons of goods, with an increment of +2.4% on the same period last year. In the field of the goods several has been enlivened 1,33 million tons (+3.0%) with only one containerized traffic that has been pairs to 27.943 teu (+34.2%), included 17.660 containers full (+39.7%). In increase also the traffic of cars that has totaled 152 thousand vehicles (+14.1%837). Among these last - it has emphasized the Harbour Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern Center - it is evidenced the significant increase of the subcategory "carvettures in polizza" (+53.8%) for a total of 52 thousand cars enlivened while it is grown of +0.6% that "self-passeggeri" embarked / disembarked for a total of 38 thousand cars.
The liquid bulk is increased of +11.1% to 237 thousand enlivened tons, while the solid bulk is dropped of the -10.9% to 211 thousand tons. The AdSP has specified that between these last continues to weigh the progressive zeroing of the coal tied to the central of Torrevaldaliga Nord (-97.1%) with less than 2 thousand tons enlivened, while they are increased of +56% the metallurgical products going up to 173 thousand tons and of +52.9% the other solid bulk with 12 thousand 12.317 tons.
In the segment of the passengers, the crocieristico traffic has grown of +0.7% to 254 thousand passengers; in decrease, instead, of the -7.8% traffic of line with 145 thousand passengers.
As regards the other two ports of call of the harbour network laziale, in the port of Gaeta the total traffic is result of 467 thousand tons, with an increment of +9.9%, mainly due to the increase of the solid goods (+36.5%). In the port of Fiumicino the total of the goods has been pairs to 690 thousand tons (-17.1%) represented by the refined products (jet fuel) that serve the near international airport "Leonardo da Vinci".
In the first trimester of this year the three ports have enlivened altogether 2,94 million tons of goods (- 1.9%).