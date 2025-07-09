Serbian energy group EPS will import coal through the Montenegrin port of Bar

Serbian energy group Elektroprivrede Srbije (EPS)
it will import coal through the Montenegrin port of Bar. The
top management of the company had a meeting with the managers of the
port of call to evaluate Bar as an alternative for transport
of coal from Indonesia that currently passes through the port
Romanian of Constance, imports that nevertheless suffer from the
of the waters of the Danube.
EPS has chosen the port of Bar as an alternative to ensure
the continuity of coal deliveries to its power plants
near Belgrade. The Port Authority
Luka Bar announced that the first ship from Indonesia should
arrive at the beginning of September.