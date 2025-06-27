Approved the Triennial Operational Plan 2025-2027 of the AdSP of the Central Adriatic

Tuesday the Committee of management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Central Adriatic Sea has approved the Triennial Operational Plan 2025-2027 which has also obtained the favorable opinion of the Organism of partnership of the sea resource. between the strategic works in course of realization and of design, inspired to the principle of environmental sustainability and inserted in the POT 2025-2027, for the port of Ancona there are the new structures of pavement of the docks 19-20-21 to the south pier, that will be used for the traffic ferries and goods, the construction of the dock 27, the modernization of the dock 23, the dredging of the coasts commercial of the harbour basin, from the new realization In addition, the completion of the ITI Waterfront project and the development of intermodality in the commercial area are planned.
For the port of Ortona, are previewed the deepening of the seabed and the consolidation of the dock of Riva, the recovery of the unfinished building in the north area, the requalification of the area of the Mandracchio, the structural adjustment of the Martello pier. In the port of Ancona, Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto and Pescara, also began work for the electrification of the docks that in Ortona affect the Martello pier and the supply of energy to the semoventi cranes.
For the port of Pesaro, the Authority of Harbour System is to work on the new Harbour Town Plan to define, in sharing with the Municipality and the stakeholders, the main ways of development of the port of call. In the ports of Pescara and Vasto, the Abruzzo Region is carrying out operations with investments already previewed before the constitution of the AdSP, but - it has specified the harbour agency - there is maximum collaboration between the two agencies and with the structure of the ZES to share the path of realization of the plans.