Assonat and SACE present a plan for Italian tourist ports

The first National Plan was presented today in Rome
for the Italian tourist port sector
by the National Association of Tourist Ports and Landings (Assonat) in
collaboration with SACE, an Italian financial insurance group
participated by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The
document highlights that the Italian tourist ports, with
over 800 marinas, landings and mooring points and 162 thousand
berths along 7,700 kilometres of coastline and 15 coastal regions,
represents a vital and propulsive sector for the blue economy, which
is worth 180 billion euros and involves about 230 thousand companies, giving
work for over a million people.
Among the proposals of the plan is the drafting of a masterplan
national of Italian marinas, divided by region, by
census and redevelopment of existing infrastructures. The masterplan
provides for the definition of common parameters for planning and
the redevelopment of Italian ports based on the size and
type of pleasure craft, with a focus on
environmental sustainability, efficiency and
logistics and integration with the surrounding urban fabric. In
consideration of the particular importance that marinas
have assumed in the national tourism system and the function of the
driving force in the promotion of the coastal economy, the
The plan proposes the introduction of specific incentive measures for
promote the redevelopment, renovation and eventual
expansion of existing marinas.
On the occasion of the presentation of the plan, Assonat also
stressed the urgency of having a precise regulatory framework and
urged the institutions to implement a plan as soon as possible
of law on Italian tourist ports.