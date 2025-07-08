The amendment on the Agencies for the administration of work in the port has been approved

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
the approval of an amendment to the Infrastructure decree law,
which took place during the examination in the joint Environment and
Chamber of Deputies, which allows you to immediately transform
the Agencies for the administration of work in the port and for the
professional retraining in ports in Agencies authorized to
provision of temporary port work.
The ministry highlighted that, in this way, these Agencies,
created in 2016 to support employment in times of crisis
or cessation of terminal activities in the
maritime transport, will now have a new role and that this measure
is crucial for the protection of workers and to ensure the
operational continuity of port infrastructures. In addition
MIT underlined, this transformation will allow the
stable re-employment of redundant workers, thus accompanying
the processes of industrial conversion of infrastructures
Port. The primary objective - concludes the ministry's note - is
safeguarding the operation and efficiency of ports, with a
particular focus on container handling and
cargo transshipment activities, known as transhipment.