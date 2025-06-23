The Italian Academy of the Merchant Marine is planning 13 new free courses

The Italian Academy of the Merchant Marine Foundation has
planned the opening of 13 free ITS courses in the sector
maritime-logistics for a total of over 300 positions that
they will remain available until the beginning of autumn. In
In particular, there are four classes of "Officer Cadet of
Covered" available this year (100 places), with the deadline
of the call scheduled for next September 8 and with the start of the course
expected between October and November 2025. The condition for the
course as an "Engineer Officer Cadet" which this year
sees the opening of two new classes, again with 25 seats each
Available. In addition, an ITS Logistics course is scheduled
National (one class, 25 places available), one ITS Mobility course
Sustainable (one class, 25 places available), one ITS course
Railway (one class, 25 places available), one ITS course
Builders (one class, 22 places available), one ITS course
On-board Pastry Chef (one class, 22 places available), an ITS course
Hospitality Technician (one class, 22 places available) and
an ITS On-Board Cook course (one class, 22 places available).
"While the work on the construction site continues at a fast pace
of our new headquarters, which will have new space in the Palace
Tabarca, in the ancient heart of the port of Genoa - has
announced Paola Vidotto, director general of the Accademia Italiana
of the Merchant Navy - we open with great satisfaction over 300
new positions. Thanks to post-baccalaureate employment rates, which
reach 97.5% on average, so we are proud to see that
the relationship with the territory, with companies and with institutions
can really create added value for the hundreds of students
throughout Italy, who through these free ITS courses can
embark on a path of personal and professional growth
highly qualifying".