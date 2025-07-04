Pessina (Federagenti): the northern European logistics system is in trouble. Let's take advantage of it!
An unexpected opportunity - he underlines - for the ports of the Mediterranean and Italy in particular
Roma
July 4, 2025
Noting that the Northern European logistics system, which hinges on
ports such as Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, is under stress, "with
by now an evident contraction in efficiency levels, a phenomenon of
congestion, expectations also for large ocean-going ships",
the president of Federagenti, Paolo Pessina, sees fruitful
opportunities for Italian ports. Observing that this
situation "has precedents during the crisis caused by Covid"
and that the current heat wave with a consequent drought
risks affecting the navigability of the most
important European waterways, "with the abrupt decrease in the
draught of rivers such as the Rhine and the Elbe", Pessina points out
in a note that this scenario "opens up an opportunity
unexpected for the ports of the Mediterranean and Italy in particular".
Those who see the misfortunes of others - it is said - consider it light
his misfortune. Because, certainly, the ports are misfortunes
including the Italian ones, are accusing, for example,
the crisis in the Middle East, which has drastically reduced the
maritime traffic through the Suez Canal. It is
evidently aware of Pessina himself when he says that the one to be
envisaged is "a unique opportunity that
could be consolidated with the return to full operation of
Suez as well as obviously with a process of pacification in the
areas overwhelmed by the ongoing geopolitical crises".
Given that Federagenti, and the Italian shipping agents who
represents, at the moment they can do nothing but stay at the
hoping that the international crisis will be resolved
positively, Pessina shifts the focus to the national scene,
In which, he warns, "we hope, as has often happened
in the past, not to hurt ourselves. The ports - underlines Pessino
- need efficient governance right away, the system
logistical of a reduction in bureaucratic constraints, also
using the weapon of decrees and even circulars
administrative. Unfortunately, we cannot afford the luxury of
wait for the long time of a port reform. We
be efficient immediately also to lay the foundations for a
of new infrastructures in
construction, as they enter service; from the dam to the
third pass - clarifies the Genoese Pessina referring to the work
and the railway service serving the port of Genoa -
also overcoming any hesitation relating to motorway junctions to be
dissolve immediately with a view to doing".
"All the major northern European hubs," Pessina concludes, "are
saturated, worse than during Covid congestion; Barges
Containers in Rotterdam face delays of 77 hours before they can
and the large industries that have been reducing stocks for years
in stock risk blocking production due to a
global logistics system that beats on the head. If not now, when?
When to make the three extra days of navigation count between
Mediterranean and Northern Europe, when to make the move to the south count
of the centre of gravity of trafficking in Europe? If we lose this challenge, the
It will be our fault alone, of the endless debates on the
choices of the presidents of the ports, of a reform that is not being done, of
bureaucratic and customs procedures that everyone agrees to
zero, but no one makes concrete moves."
Certainly the accusations made by Pessina are well-founded, except for the one
on the "interminable debates on the choices of the presidents of the
ports" that have never been so short as this year,
aware as they are of the fact that today, with the laws of
Today, the presidents of the ports are imposed by the Minister of Transport.
Infrastructure and Transport and if it does not do so, it is only for the
problems that these appointments create within the government and the
parties that support him.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher