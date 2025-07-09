The number of pirate attacks on ships in the second quarter of 2025 is still high

In the second quarter of this year, the
high number of pirate attacks on ships worldwide
after the significant increase in accidents recorded in the quarter
previous. As in the first three months of 2025, also in the
period April-June there were 45 attacks, with a
increase of +67% on the second quarter of last year. It is
The number of ships boarded that
in the period April-June of this year there were 42 (22 in the
same quarter of 2024), while the
number of ships attempted to attack (2) and ships targeted
by gunshots (1). On the other hand, it is significantly
decreased the number of acts of violence against the crews of the
ships having been reported 14 compared to 53 in the second
quarter of 2024, including three seafarers taken hostage (50 in the
period April-June 2024), three seafarers kidnapped (2), two
seafarers injured (0), three seafarers attacked (0) and three threatened
(1).
The type of ships most targeted was
that of bulk carriers that were involved in 17 accidents (10
in the second quarter of 2024), followed by that of ships
tanker with 10 accidents (5), from container ships with seven
accidents (5) and other ships with 11 accidents (7).
The Piracy Reporting Centre of the International Maritime Bureau has
announced that in the first half of 2025 attacks on ships
there were a total of 90 compared to 60 in the first six months
last year. A sharp increase in accidents has been
recorded in the Singapore Straits where 57 occurred
(15), while in the Gulf of Guinea there were 12 (10) and
in the waters off Somalia three (8).