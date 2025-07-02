The Ferrara-based INCICO acquires Italiana Sistemi and focuses on transport engineering

INCICO, a Ferrara-based group operating in the engineering sectors
civil and plant engineering, acquired Italiana Sistemi Srl,
historic design company based in Naples and
specialized in infrastructure and plant engineering in the sector
rail and road. The transaction saw Translink Italy act
as financial advisor.
Justifying the operation, the Ferrara-based group specified that
the history, experience and specific know-how of Italiana Sistemi
in the field of road and railway engineering, in particular
for the skills in the design of complex works, such as
railway routes, stations, tunnels, bridges and viaducts,
will allow the INCICO group to have a valid partner who will
support in the numerous infrastructure projects in which it is
involved.
With the entry of Italiana Sistemi, INCICO also created the
new Transport Technology business unit that will go to
support the existing divisions Infrastructures, Plans
and Energy & Efficiency. The current CEO of
Italiana Sistemi, Arrigo La Tessa, will play a central role
in the development of future strategies and will become part of the
of INCICO's management by holding the role of chief technical
Group Officer for Infrastructure Projects in the
transport sector. To accompany the future development of
Italiana Sistemi, new resources will be added in the coming months
in the Naples team and started collaborations with some of the
main academic realities in the area, with the aim of
to expand the range of skills to support new projects.
Thanks to the transaction, INCICO reaches 25 million euros in
turnover and can count on over 250 specialized engineers
in the nine operational offices in Italy, in the United Arab Emirates
United and India.