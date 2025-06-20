Cargo traffic in French ports was stable in the first quarter of 2025

In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in ports
was stable compared to the same period
of last year, having amounted to 71.58 million tonnes
(+0.1%), with a +5.7% growth in goods at landing
stood at 47.61 million tonnes, which offset a decline in
-9.5% of those on board, which fell to 23.96 million tons.
With regard to the different product segments, in the first
quarter of this year, the volumes of
containerized cargoes that amounted to 13.44 million
tons (+12.6%) with a container handling of
1.35 million TEUs (+5.5%) and the volumes of liquid bulk that
totalled 32.42 million tonnes (+4.2%). Decreasing,
instead, both dry bulk with 10.50 million tons
(-16.3%) and rolling stock with 14.08 million tons (-5.4%).
As for the main national ports, in the first three
months of 2025, traffic recorded an increase in the port of
Marseille, which handled 18.40 million tons (+10.3%) and
in the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire where 7.15
million tons (+2.5%). Quarterly traffic volumes are
in the Haropa port system (21.37 million tons,
-0.8%) and in the ports of Dunkirk (11.52 million tonnes,
-3.1%), Calais (9.72 million tonnes, -7.1%), La Rochelle
(1.89 million tonnes, -22.2%) and Bordeaux (1.53 million tonnes, -22.2%)
tons, -0.7%).
In the port of Marseille alone, the only commodity item to have
marked a negative percentage change was the
of conventional goods, the sector in which they were handled
269 thousand tons (-19.9%). Other types of
traffic with containerized cargoes which were equal to
3.34 million tons (+6.2%) with a handling of
containers equal to 354 thousand TEUs (+8.4%), rolling stock to 1.13 million
tons (+8.6%), liquid bulk cargo to 11.73 million tons
(+12.1%) and solid ones at 1.81 million tons (+10.6%).
In the Haropa port system, consisting of the ports of Le Havre,
Rouen and Paris, the traffic of goods in containers has increased with
8.51 million tons (+13.8%) made with a
handling of containers amounting to 714 thousand TEUs (+22.3%) and goods
conventional with 264 thousand tons (+10.4%). Decreasing,
on the other hand, rolling stock with 108 thousand tons (-0.9%), bulk
liquid with 9.45 million tons (-4.3%) and dry bulk
with 2.81 million tons (-30.4%).