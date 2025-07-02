The Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri has opened a
new Innovation Antenna in South Korea with operational support
of Mind the Bridge, which follows the launch last autumn of the
First Innovation Antenna in Silicon Valley
(
of 25
October
2024), identifying a new hub in the Asian nation
strategic for global innovation thanks to a strong ecosystem
growth in the shipbuilding, automation and
robotics. The new Antenna, in the heart of the technological district of
Seoul, is intended to facilitate direct connections with
the local ecosystem, involving startups, research centers and
industrial players.
The announcement of the new Asian initiative was
made official today at the Scaleup Summit Seoul 2025,
co-organized with Mind the Bridge, in the presence of the ambassador
of Italy in South Korea, Emilia Gatto, and the top management of
Fincantieri.