Carlo De Ruvo has been elected president of Confetra

Today the assembly of the Italian General Confederation of
Transport and Logistics (Confetra) elected Carlo De Ruvo to the
Chairmanship of the Organisation for the next term, confirming
confidence in its ability to lead the
logistics, transport and forwarding towards future challenges. In his
De Ruvo underlined that, while acknowledging the
progress made, we must never rest on our laurels: "We must not
We must think - he said - of living on income. We
aware of the challenges that await us, especially in the face of
the uncontrolled expansion of large logistics groups and their
concentration, which is often ignored by independent authorities,
such as the Antitrust and the ART".
De Ruvo also reiterated the need for a leap of
quality for Confetra, focusing on strengthening the
structure, greater support for local realities and a
investment in communication to make people feel even more
The voice of the Confederation is strong.