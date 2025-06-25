Deltamarin has designed the six new ro-pax bikes ordered by Grimaldi for the Mediterranean routes

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) has
signed a contract with the Finnish company Deltamarin which
entrusted with the design and engineering activities of the
six new "Next Generation Med" class ro-pax ships
that the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi commissioned
to the Chinese shipbuilding company
(
of 8
April
2025). Four ships will operate under the Italian flag and
will be part of the Grimaldi Lines fleet, while two will have
Greek flag and will be operated by the subsidiary Minoan Lines.
Deltamarin has announced that the design activity
will begin immediately in view of the delivery of the ships
expected between 2028 and 2030.