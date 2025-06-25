Federagenti, cruises cannot and must not become the target of an indiscriminate hate campaign
A "Pact for the Sea" has been proposed with solutions to deal with overtourism of which passenger ships are not guilty
Roma
June 25, 2025
"Cruises are an important tourist resource for the
country, a tool for promoting the Italian System and cannot
nor must they become the target of a hate campaign
indiscriminate that tends to identify in the large white ships the
new enemy for territories, communities and
the environment". This was underlined by the president of Federagenti,
Paolo Pessina, during the public assembly of the federation,
representing shipping agents and brokers
held today in Rome at the Orlando Hall of
Confcommercio.
Referring to the "demonization" of cruises,
Pessina specified that "today we are talking about signals, but - he
warned - the campaigns of hostility and "refoulement"
mature quickly and often produce uncontrolled results and
uncontrollable". "Faced with a trend that, in a way that
sometimes grotesque, tends to identify passenger ships as the
symbol of luxury that tramples on rights (along the lines of the
protest over the wedding of Jeff Bezos) - denounced the
president of Federagenti - it is necessary to intervene immediately and
decisively".
On the occasion of the assembly, Federagenti launched a "Pact
for the sea" which proposes first of all an operation truth
on the impact of white ships and cruise passengers, therefore a real and
"formula" for coordinating tourism that
It comes from the sea. A tourism - Pessina recalled - that generates a
jobs for every twenty cruise passengers transported, which produces a
total turnover of 168.6 billion dollars, which in Europe
reaches 55.3 billion and in Italy 15 billion.
The Federation of Italian Shipping Agents recalled,
moreover, that, out of over 460 million tourist presences that
choose our Peninsula, cruises account for less than 3%,
with 15 million transits. Federagenti has drawn a map of the
places where cruises are increasingly being
disputed, starting with Portofino, which has 528 inhabitants and an average
of 12 thousand tourists a day. Then the Cinque Terre, with 4 thousand inhabitants
compared to four million tourists a year; Amalfi Coast
34 thousand inhabitants and a pressure of over two million tourists
per year; Capri with 7,300 inhabitants and an average of 50,000 tourists per day
day. And then Venice, which - the federation noted - is
the mother of all battles, the port city, the former
Maritime Republic that has driven cruise ships away from the
Lagoon and where, without ships - observed Federagenti - 60,000
tourists a day swarm through the streets with peaks of 150,000, a
in the face of an indigenous population that in the historic center does not
exceeds 49 thousand inhabitants.
However, Federagenti is aware that cruises
are in any case part of the problem, so much so that its
"Pact for the Sea", which proposes the involvement of
territories, communities, cruise lines, operators
under the direction of shipping agents, starts from the
proposal for an intelligent scheduling of the berths of the
cruise ships and the launch of measures to avoid overloading in the
seasonal peaks and improve social acceptance, including
through a national timetable shared by all the
ports and the main cruise companies.
In addition, the Pact proposes permanent working tables between ports,
agents and companies to track and comply with a calendar of
arrivals and departures that prevents the concentration of the same in
single dates and times; the development and differentiation of
co-designed sustainable itineraries; the involvement of the
public administrations and local stakeholders; the
enhancement also of minor or secondary ports with
sustainable development; the enhancement of alternative destinations
for shore excursions; the design and enhancement of the
resources produced by local communities through agreements
shared on shopping on land; harmonization of the system of
port rules; harmonisation of management rules
of the berth: refusals, security, permits, declarations
administrative; the homogeneous and systematic application in all
Italian airports of ESG procedures Environmental, Social, and
Governance that involves the highest level of sustainability
for the territories, their citizens, workers and businesses
involved. Finally, the transformation of
this system of rules, often characterized by great rigidity,
from a cost factor to an added value for the territory and the
Owners.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher