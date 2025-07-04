ABB signs a service contract with the American cruise group Royal Caribbean

The Swiss group ABB has signed a service contract
lasting 15 years with the American cruise group Royal
Caribbean with the aim of improving the operational efficiency of
fleet, including as part of the decarbonisation of
activity. The agreement covers 33 ships in service of the group
and includes preventive maintenance and the introduction of
digital solutions to optimize propulsion systems,
improve ship safety, maximize availability
fleet and ensure fast response times for the
planned maintenance of Azipod thrusters.
"Our collaboration with the Royal Caribbean group -
recalled Juha Koskela, president of the Marine &
ABB's Ports, announcing the deal – has been in place for nearly three years
decades, starting from the installation of the propulsion system
Azipod on one of the largest cruise ships in the world
of the time. Since then, we have collaborated on numerous projects
Pioneering. This service agreement marks an important milestone
milestone in our journey together and underlines the role of
key role of ABB solutions in the modernization and
maintaining the performance of one of the world's largest cruise fleets
innovative in the world".