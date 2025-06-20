Reway Group also enters the port railway infrastructure maintenance sector

Reway Group, a company operating in the renovation sector
road and motorway infrastructures and in the maintenance of the
railway network, has also entered the branch of activity
of the maintenance of railway infrastructures in the port area
thanks to the award of two contracts awarded by the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, for a value
of over nine million euros. The first contract, of the
worth about four million euros, was awarded
wholly owned by Gema, a subsidiary of Reway Group, and
concerns the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the systems
railway stations of the La Spezia Marittima station, in the port
merchant ship of La Spezia and the hinterport of Santo Stefano di Magra.
The works, lasting four years with the start expected by
first half of this year, concern ordinary maintenance and
of the port railway superstructure, providing for
interventions such as the overhaul or replacement of turnouts, the
needle/contrago replacement, the replacement of rails and checkrails
and the leveling of trade.
The second order was instead entirely awarded
to the subsidiary MGA and concerns the executive design and the
implementation of works for the mitigation of hydraulic risk
of the Melara ditch. The project, whose client is always
the Ligurian Port Authority provides for the construction of a new canal in
concrete for the outflow of the watercourse, as well as a tank
sedimentation of waste material. The intervention, whose
is expected to start by the end of 2025 and whose duration is
estimated at nine months, mitigating the hydraulic risk of the ditch
Melara will support the infrastructural development of the port and,
in particular, the construction of the new Ravano pier. The contract
It is worth about five million euros.