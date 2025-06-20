Delcomar and Ensamar will have maritime services with the smaller Sardinian islands

The tender for the awarding of a concession for six years of the
connections with the Sardinian islands of La Maddalena and San Pietro is
was awarded to Delcomar, while the contract for the connections
with Asinara was awarded to the Ensamar of the group
Delcomar. The total contract amount is 189.8
million euros for the contract to Delcomar and 17.4 million for
the one at Ensamar.
To ensure continuity of service beyond
next 30 June, the expiry date of the technical extension of the
maritime services currently in force, has been ordered
the emergency early execution starting from the next first
July pending the formal stipulation of the contracts, subject to
to the usual checks on the requirements declared in the tender.
"With this award - underlined the councilor
Sardinian Regional Transport, Barbara Manca - we are finally closing
a long phase of uncertainty and continuous extensions, ensuring that
community of the smaller islands a stable, scheduled service
and long-lasting. After five races that went deserted between 2022 and
2023 for connections with St. Peter's and La Maddalena, due to the
structural difficulties in the European maritime market - ha
specified Manca - the Region has continued to work with
determination, defining a new call for proposals that would really put the
the right to mobility of citizens is the center".