Expansion project of the Total Terminal International Algeciras of HMM and CMA CGM

South Korean container shipping company HMM has
announced today that it has submitted to the Port Authority of
Algeciras: a letter of intent for container expansion
Terminal Total Terminal International Algeciras (TTI Algeciras), which
is the second container terminal of the Spanish port of
Algeciras and is 50% plus one share owned by the
Asian company and 50% less one share from the group
French shipowner CMA CGM
(
of the 12th
May
2017 and 10
August
2020).
The project involves an investment of 150 million euros,
of which 35 million by HMM and the remaining share by CMA
CGM and through loans, to raise the ability to
Annual terminal traffic from 1.6 million to 2.1 million
TEU by 2028. Currently, the terminal occupies an area
of 300 thousand square meters that is expected to be expanded in a first phase
to 460 thousand square meters by 2028. There is also a
subsequent second phase of development that will bring the
of traffic to 2.8 million TEUs per year. The petition asks
the extension of the duration of the concession by postponing its expiry
from 2043 to 2065.