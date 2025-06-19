Cognolato (Assiterminal): today more than ever we need a coherent port policy

The port terminals "are not rearlines, but outposts
where the game of exports, energy,
of sustainability. Today more than ever we need a
coherent port policy, clear operational tools and a strong
alliance between institutions and companies". He emphasized this today
the president of the Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators
(Assiterminal), Tomaso Cognolato, on the occasion of the
held by the organization at the Sala Longhi in
Unioncamere in Rome and entitled "Ports: backbone
of Italy. The value of terminals for the national economy".
With regard to port policy, Cognolato noted
"that a latency in the process of standardizing behaviors and
the rules of the game does not favor the economy of the sector and the
development of our companies. In fact, they still remain open - he
explained in his speech that we publish in the column "Forum
of Shipping and Logistics" - all the critical issues
highlighted in recent years, nevertheless the one concerning the
overlapping of functions and competences between State subjects:
just look at the recent resolution of ART, which after a period of
stasis, is back with a straight leg on our most
with a legislative and regulatory approach; not only that, with a
an approach that does not protect investments, but rather discourages them,
debasing the very sense of doing business, investing, making margins ...
without taking into account the intrinsic characteristics of the markets
trying to sterilize its dynamics with
algorithms and invading the areas of competence of the administration
vigilant".
"The whole sector, not only Assiterminal says it -
continued Cognolato - has been asking for years for an effort to simplify
and uniformity of provisions - including regulatory provisions - for the
Italian ports: we do not care in what form, which
either the completion of the 2016 reform or a public spa there is little
Passionate about. The objective is obvious, this is what we need: that the
government, in the harmonious awareness of the importance of this
sector, complete this path!"
"The latest example on the need to have
clarity - clarified the president of the association of
terminal operators - is the appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, to which as
Assiterminal had adhered to the indexing criteria
of concession fees. We won, but now we find ourselves having to
pressure Parliament with a proposal to amend the decree
Infrastructures to try to get a clear and
functional to the enforceability of the recovery of the "extras"
fees" paid in previous years, obviously taking into account
of the financial balances of the Port Authorities. It would still be necessary
that the indexation of fees be anchored to the Istat FOI index,
A less volatile index than the one they want to reintroduce."