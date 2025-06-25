Tomorrow Grendi will introduce the fourth ship of the group on routes to and from Sardinia

With its arrival today in the port of Cagliari, from tomorrow the
Grendi Group will place a fourth ro-ro ship on its
routes to and from Sardinia departing from the port of Marina di
Carrara. This is Freya
, who will take on the
the name Grendi Star
and which from tomorrow will connect the
Sardinian port with the Tuscan one. The ship, which has a total length of
of 192 meters and a load capacity of 2,800 linear meters,
was built by the Visentini shipyards in 2017 and is
equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) for
reduce pollutant emissions, in particular sulphur oxides.
In the summer, the Grendi group will also strengthen the
Marina di Carrara-Olbia line to which will be dedicated, with
four weekly round-trip departures, the Estraden ship
which has a total length of 163 meters, a capacity of
load capacity of 2,260 linear meters and a support system for the
navigation with two wind rotors.
«The Grendi group's investment plan on Sardinia
- commented Antonio Musso, CEO of Grendi
Maritime Transport, on the occasion of the presentation of the new
ship - focuses on increasing weekly frequencies and
the introduction of more modern, more efficient ships
energy efficient and with a higher load capacity, in line
with the company's environmental sustainability objectives
and with a constant commitment to the search for impact-based logistics
positive. Strengthening internal links is a choice
strategic to ensure continuity and efficiency at the
national trade and the distribution of goods and assumes a
Particular significance at a time of pressure from the chains
due to growing global geopolitical tensions".