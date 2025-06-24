Federlogistica, reckless to activate railway construction sites without concerted planning

Federlogistica denounces that the works on the railway network
risk bringing the national logistics system to its knees and
with this, with immediate repercussions, the entire economic system and
and explains that, if the motivations for
the activation of the construction sites are indisputably valid, especially if
relate to the need to build new lines or to
ensure the maintenance of existing ones, which is not
works is the absence of any discussed programming
involving the main institutional players in the sector
transport (ANAS, MIT, Regions and associations) and especially the
operators, with the aim of harmonising the
infrastructure on the railway network with operational needs
Commercial.
To avert this risk, Federlogistica, through the voice of its
president Davide Falteri, urgently asks the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport and the Italian Railway Network
the immediate opening of a permanent consultation table for the
which the Logistics Federation anticipates three proposals:
preventive sharing of construction sites of logistical importance, with a
advance of at least six months, and with the possibility for
companies to propose alternative or corrective solutions;
the activation of alternative rail routes, where possible,
or shared compensation plans between rail and road, involving
ANAS, MIT, Regions and associations; operational monitoring during
the construction sites, with a mixed public-private control room that
assess criticalities, diverted flows, and impacts in real time
on the supply chain.
"Modern logistics," Falteri points out, "can be
builds together. No one disputes the need to
improve the railway network. But efficient logistics cannot be
builds "despite" companies, but
"together" with companies. Infrastructure managers have
the duty to dialogue with those who use it every day, to avoid
that technical intervention becomes a brake if not a real
economic collapse. The construction sites scheduled for August 2025, and
in particular, the total suspension of rail connections with
the port of Genoa for three weeks - warns the president of
Federlogistica - will result in a breaking point, the result of a
unprecedented standstill: and without sharing. And the port of Genoa is
a crucial junction of the European Rhine-Alpine corridor. Isolate it from the
railway network for three weeks means putting in difficulty
the whole of Northern Italy. It means more trucks on the road, more
Motorway congestion, more emissions, more costs per
companies. And - not a secondary aspect - it means weakening the
logistical and competitive role of Italy in the Mediterranean".