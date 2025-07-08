Trasportiunita asks for the cancellation of the renewal procedure of the Central Committee of the Register of Road Hauliers

Trasportiunita calls for a total renewal of the Committee
Central of the Register of Road Hauliers, created by the law of
over fifty years ago, which - in the opinion of the association of
category "has ceased to be the "home of the
of road transport: it is no longer, at the moment,
current state - according to Trasportiunita - the institutional instrument
involved in the broad parliamentary strategic visions and not even in
professional and welfare services in favour of entrepreneurs
of the sector. In a word: it is no longer and not
represents the category more. The current procedure for the
renewal of the Central Committee of the Register of Road Hauliers - has
denounced the association - is, even in principle, the most
devastating work of the "common home" of road transport
Italian".
Trasportiunita has announced that, for these reasons, considering the
procedure for the renewal of the Central Committee of the Register of
Contrary to the law, through his lawyers he has
decided to request "the annulment of the proceedings relating to
to renewal" informing the Minister and the
Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. The dispute
- explained the national secretary of Trasportiunito,
Maurizio Longo - "was considered obligatory as
We are in the presence of acts that deny the identity of the instrument
institutional, professional and welfare of all companies
Italian road haulage regardless of the top management of the confederates
trade associations".
"The road haulage category, of strategic importance
both from an economic and social point of view - said Longo -
needs today more than ever a permanent body of
comparison, to achieve the results that the Register should have
aim and above all share with a wide representation
of companies, together with that of workers, with the removal
of the payment of the annual fee in addition to the elimination of the
ambiguous legislation that makes the Register an institutional subject to say
not very anomalous, at the same time denying its professionalism
of companies".