Hupac announces the expansion of the Duisburg-Singen shuttle with connections to Italy

The Swiss intermodal operator Hupac has announced a
enhancement of its services starting from 7 July
on the Duisburg-Singen route and on relations between Germany and
Italy with the making of daily departures and also the
Enhancement of the gateway solution between the Ruhr region and
Italy via Singen. In particular, the new offer includes
five weekly departures between Duisburg and Singen, eight departures
weekly departures from Singen to Brescia and seven weekly departures from
Singen in Busto Arsizio.