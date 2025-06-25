testata inforMARE
Cerca
26 June 2025 - Year XXIX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:07 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LOGISTICS
The practice of subcontracting in European logistics is creating a parallel labour market where rights are not enforced
The report "Sorry, We Subcontracted You" has been presented
Bruxelles
June 25, 2025
The practice of subcontracting in the logistics sector is widespread across the EU and 'is creating a parallel labour market where the rights are not applied". He denounced him Livia Spera, Secretary General of the European Transport Workers' Federation (ETF), during a hearing held yesterday in the European Parliament European Union on the occasion of the presentation of the report "Sorry, We Subcontracted You" commissioned by the ETF and created by the by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI), the independent research and training of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), which documents how throughout the European Union Complex subcontracting chains are used to transfer reduce wages and compress the rights of workers in the logistics sector, in particular by affecting migrant workers and third-country nationals.

The representatives of the trade unions highlighted that this is anything but a gimmick, but rather a deliberate business model that is growing, which leverages systematically and trapping them in a system made up of precarious conditions and insecurity.

In view of the own-initiative report on abusive subcontracting in preparation by the European Parliament, the participants in the meeting yesterday underlined the urgent need for address these abuses. The report "Sorry, We Subcontracted You" - said the Secretary General of the ETUC, Esther Lynch, on the occasion of the hearing - demonstrates how powerful companies use subcontracting to evade their responsibilities, while the workers are paying the price. Who delivers our parcels - he underlined - is often underpaid, overburdened with work and lack basic protections. This is not fair and it is unsustainable. The EU needs clear rules to ensure that companies cannot hide behind layers of Subcontractors. All workers deserve decent and fair treatment, regardless of who signs their contract".

At the hearing, the unions asked to introduce an EU-wide ban on subcontracting activities which are part of the core business of companies, to ensure the ascertainment of responsibilities throughout the chain logistics, to ensure better inspection activities of the work activities and stricter enforcement of existing rules.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPYARDS
The International Convention on Ship Recycling will enter into force tomorrow
Copenhagen
BIMCO urges EU to include Indian shipyards in EU list of ship recycling facilities
LOGISTICS
Assologistica presents the "Cruscotto" project to ensure transparency and legality in the logistics sector
Milan
Ruggerone: it is an infrastructure of trust between clients and operators
Federagenti, cruises cannot and must not become the target of an indiscriminate hate campaign
ASSOCIATIONS
Federagenti, cruises cannot and must not become the target of an indiscriminate hate campaign
Rome
A "Pact for the Sea" proposed with solutions to tackle overtourism for which passenger ships are not to blame
New step forward for the construction of the underground freight transport system in Switzerland
INFRASTRUCTURE
New step forward for the construction of the underground freight transport system in Switzerland
Bern
Cargo sous terrain plans to build a 500-kilometer system by mid-century
Carnival posts record earnings for March-May period
CRUISES
Carnival posts record earnings for March-May period
Miami
The number of cruise passengers embarked also peaked this quarter
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Federlogistica, it is reckless to activate railway construction sites without a concerted plan
Genoa
Falteri: Isolating the port of Genoa from the railway network for three weeks means putting the whole of Northern Italy in difficulty
Multipurpose terminals privatized in eight Saudi ports
PORTS
Multipurpose terminals privatized in eight Saudi ports
Riyadh
Four will be operated by Saudi Global Ports and four by Red Sea Gateway Terminal
Public debate launched on the project for Pier VIII in the port of Trieste
PORTS
Public debate launched on the project for Pier VIII in the port of Trieste
Trieste
A total investment of 315.8 million euros is expected
South Korea's HD Hyundai partners with US Edison Chouest Offshore to build containerships in US
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HD Hyundai partners with US Edison Chouest Offshore to build containerships in US
Seoul
The possibility of building other types of ships and constructing port cranes is foreseen
PORTS
Rixi: with the Omnibus decree, Phase B of the new Genoa breakwater is guaranteed
SAFETY & SECURITY
Northern European Nations Commitment to Counter Russian Shadow Fleet
Warsaw
If the vessels do not fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea - they specify - we will take appropriate measures in compliance with international law.
SHIPPING
Israel-Iran conflict prompts Maersk to suspend calls at Haifa port
Copenhagen
Those at the port of Ashdod will continue instead.
Le Aziende informanoSponsored Article
Accelleron consolida le partnership con Somas e Geislinger per sostenere l'efficienza e la sostenibilità del settore marittimo
Freight traffic in French ports stable in the first quarter of 2025
PORTS
Freight traffic in French ports stable in the first quarter of 2025
The Defense
Containers and liquid bulk on the rise. Increase in unloading loads and decrease in loading loads
ASSOCIATIONS
Cognolato (Assiterminal): Today more than ever we need a coherent port policy
Rome
All the critical issues highlighted in recent years still remain open - he highlighted.
ASSOCIATIONS
Alessandro Pitto confirmed as president of Fedespedi
Milan
The Board of Directors, the Board of Arbiters and the Board of Auditors have been renewed
SEAFARERS
A protest action by Greek seafarers is heated, with the PENEN and PNO unions launching very serious accusations, including mutual ones
Piraeus
The strike, declared illegal by the courts, blocks some ships of the Attica group in the port of Patras
INDUSTRY
Saipem awarded contract for a phosphate mining project in Algeria that includes the upgrading of the port of Annaba
Milan
The construction of railway lines is also planned
Suez Canal celebrates return of large-capacity containership transits
SHIPPING
Suez Canal celebrates return of large-capacity containership transits
Ismailia
Today it was crossed by the vessel "CMA CGM Osiris" which can carry 15,536 teu
SEAFARERS
IMO, ILO, ICS and ITF urge protection of seafarers' rights against unjust criminalisation
London
The "Guidelines on the Fair Treatment of Seafarers Detained in Relation to Alleged Offences" were adopted in April
PORTS
Trump's new tariffs also hit container traffic at the Port of Long Beach
Long Beach
In the first five months of 2025, an increase of +17.2% was recorded
PORTS
Transfer of the port of Carrara from the Ligurian to the Tuscan AdSP not without a discussion with the operators
Milan
Dario Perioli, FHP, Grendi and Tarros ask for it
PORTS
Up to $768 billion in investments needed to adapt world ports to rising sea levels
New York
PORTS
Port of Los Angeles Feels Impact of New Tariffs on Container Traffic
Los Angeles
A decrease of -4.8% was recorded in May
ASSOCIATIONS
Assagenti proposes a task force to solve port, logistics and industrial problems
Genoa
A "problem solver" consultative body composed, in addition to the categories of the maritime cluster, of the manufacturing industries of the North-West quadrant
PORTS
Cargo traffic at the port of Singapore fell by -4.6% in May
Singapore
New crane overturned for delivery in new Tuas port area
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic on the Swiss rail network fell by -6.4%
Neuchatel
Service performance at 2.35 billion tonne-km, down -8.2%
ANGOPI fears that new measures to ensure maritime continuity will penalise mooring services
MARITIME SERVICES
ANGOPI fears that new measures to ensure maritime continuity will penalise mooring services
Ischia
Power: it is necessary to remove them from a perverse mechanism
PORTS
Dutch HES International to operate bulk terminal in Marseille-Fos port
Marseille
The concession contract will have a minimum duration of 30 years
SHIPPING
Ibiza government opposes Trasmed's overnight stay on board ferry program
Ibiza/Valencia
It is considered a "clandestine hotel", while the company defines it as a cruise service
PORTS
Bruno Pisano appointed extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
Rome
He will take up his post next Monday
TRUCKING
Federlogistica proposes a comparison between operators on the congestion fee while waiting for a solution from the government
Genoa
PORTS
In the first five months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +10.3%
Joy Taurus
1,813,071 TEUs were handled
TRUCKING
Trasportounito, truck waiting times in ports must be paid
Genoa
Tagnochetti: The Port Fee aims to redistribute the costs of all disruptions more equitably
PORTS
Commissioners of the AdSPs of the Northern Tyrrhenian, Ionian and Western Liguria appointed
Rome/Genoa
Trade unions concerned about the future of Genoa Port Terminal workers
SHIPPING
Political instability and green transition are the main problems that shipping faces
London
This is highlighted in the "ICS Maritime Barometer Report 2024-2025"
PORTS
The new container terminal of the port of Termini Imerese presented
Palermo
Transfer of traffic handled by Portitalia to the port of Palermo
SHIPPING
GCMD survey confirms shipping's commitment to decarbonisation
Singapore
Ports concerned about lack of certainty about demand from shipping companies
PORTS
The EU Commission has re-identified Port Said East and Tanger Med as neighbouring container transhipment ports
Brussels
TRUCKING
Road haulage extends congestion fee application to Livorno port
Livorno/Rome/Milan/Genoa
Fedespedi, they do not solve the problems, but have the only effect of increasing costs
PORTS
The new Border Control Post has been inaugurated in the port of Livorno
Leghorn
The structure cost 15 million euros
In April, ship transits through the Suez Canal decreased by -7.7%
SHIPPING
In April, ship transits through the Suez Canal decreased by -7.7%
Cairo
In the first four months of 2025, the decline in maritime traffic was -14.9%
PORTS
Agreement for the digitalization of motorway traffic flows with the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone
Trieste
It was signed by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea and by Autostrade Alto Adriatico
Dominguez (IMO) urges investment in decarbonising shipping
SHIPPING
Dominguez (IMO) urges investment in decarbonising shipping
Munich/Brussels
Opportunity Green, Seas At Risk and Transport & Environment urge nations to include shipping emissions in their Nationally Determined Contributions
SHIPPING
USTR Proposes Changes to New Car Carrier and LNG Ship Taxes
Washington
Consultation period launched until 7 July
PORTS
Assiterminal, no to the indiscriminate introduction of congestion charges in ports
Genoa
The association underlines that the AdSPs can adopt regulatory and/or control measures aimed at guaranteeing performance levels
PORTS
In April, traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +5.4%
Ravenna
A slight decline of -1% expected in May
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
PKP Cargo announces further collective layoffs affecting 2,429 employees in two years
TRANSPORTATION
In 2024, the incidence of transport costs on Italy's trade in goods increased
Rome
Exports up by +2.5% and imports by +4.2% (+4.2%)
PORTS
The UK's Department for Transport has unveiled a plan to accelerate port development
London
Kane: We are determined to make the projects that will really make a difference
SHIPYARDS
MSC reportedly intends to buy Romanian shipyard Damen Mangalia
Prague
It would be used for the construction of cruise ships, ro-pax and tugboats
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Medlog (MSC) Intermodal Terminal Opened in Paris Area
Geneva
It has an annual traffic capacity of over 100 thousand TEUs.
ASSOCIATIONS
The board of directors of the National Association of Port Companies and Enterprises has been renewed
Rome
Luca Grilli confirmed as president for fourth consecutive term
ENVIRONMENT
PSA strategic partner of GCMD initiative for decarbonisation of maritime sector
Singapore
It is the first port operator to join the project
INSTITUTIONS
Sergio Liardo will be the new general commander of the Port Authority Corps - Coast Guard
Rome
He will take over from Nicola Carlone in September
Construction of the first of two “Sonata” class luxury cruise ships has begun in Marghera
SHIPYARDS
Construction of the first of two "Sonata" class luxury cruise ships has begun in Marghera
Miami
Fincantieri will deliver the unit in 2027
PORTS
New traffic of Volkswagen cars at the Vezzani ro-ro terminal in Porto Marghera
Venice
The first ship will land in October
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
HHLA acquires 60% of intermodal terminal in western Ukraine
Hamburg
It will have a container traffic capacity of 100 thousand TEUs
PORTS
Salvini's ministry appoints the presidents of the Italian AdSPs with an eyedropper and the maritime-port cluster protests (weakly)
SEAFARERS
Seafarers' wages rise of 5% over two years agreed
London
Goose (ITF): Positive result and fair outcome of difficult negotiations
TRADE
New tariffs, inflation and wars threaten to significantly reduce the growth of the world economy
Paris
Cormann (OECD): The economic outlook shows that the current political uncertainty is weakening trade and investment, reducing consumer and business confidence
PORTS
Container traffic at Chinese seaports increased by +7.7% in April
Beijing
In the first four months of this year, 98.8 million TEUs were handled (+8.1%)
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova launches the tender to select a partner with which to develop the intermodal terminal's activities
Padua
The interport company gets 30% of the capital of the new Intermodal Terminal Padova
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
German Kombiverkehr Returns to Profit in 2024
Frankfurt am Main
The level of revenues remained unchanged at 434.6 million euros.
COMPANIES
Deltamarin to design the six new ro-pax vessels ordered by Grimaldi for the Mediterranean routes
Turku
LOGISTICS
The practice of subcontracting in European logistics is creating a parallel labour market where rights are not enforced
Brussels
"Sorry, We Subcontracted You" Report Presented
SHIPPING
Tomorrow Grendi will launch the group's fourth ship on routes to and from Sardinia
Milan
"Grendi Star", with a load capacity of 2,800 linear meters, will connect Marina di Carrara and Cagliari
DEFENCE
FREMM frigates operational support contract signed between Orizzonte Sistemi Navali and OCCAR
Taranto
The agreement has a total value of approximately 764 million euros
TRUCKING
Call to reform the entire driver training system in the transport sector
Rome
Seven proposals presented
NEWS
In the port of Gioia Tauro, the Guardia di Finanza soldiers seized 228 kilos of cocaine
Reggio Calabria
Two dockers arrested
PORTS
Port of Livorno, new observatory to find solutions to the problem of port congestion
Leghorn
Marilli: We will seek solutions to reach the possible revocation of the port fee
INSURANCE
Lockton PL Ferrari closed the last fiscal year with gross revenues of 34 million dollars
Genoa
Insurance premium volume rose to 350 million
LOGISTICS
Polish Trans Polonia Group acquires Dutch Nijman/Zeetank Holding
Tczew
It specializes in the transportation and logistics of liquid and gaseous products
SHIPPING
d'Amico Tankers Sells Two 2011-Built Tankers for $36.2 Million
Luxembourg
They will be delivered to buyers by the end of July and on December 21st.
EDUCATION
The Italian Merchant Marine Academy plans 13 new free courses
Genoa
Over 300 positions available
ASSOCIATIONS
A delegation of Wista Italy visits the ports of Catania and Augusta
Catania/August
The association is made up of women who hold positions of responsibility in the maritime, logistics and trade sectors.
PORTS
In the first five months of 2025, the port of Algeciras handled 1.9 million containers (-6.3%)
Algeciras
Empty containers decreased by -5.5% and full ones by -6.4%
INFRASTRUCTURE
Reway Group enters the port railway infrastructure maintenance sector
Licciana Nardi
Two contracts awarded by the AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
SHIPPING
Delcomar and Ensamar take over maritime services with the smaller Sardinian islands
Cagliari
The tender for the six-year concession of the connections has been awarded
PORTS
Port of Trieste, the newly appointed Gurrieri torpedoes the newly appointed Torbianelli
Trieste
Russo (Pd): it's a squalid power game
SHIPPING
Singapore's SeaLead expands its maritime shipping offering to connect Turkey and Italy
Singapore
Route connected to services transiting the Suez Canal
SAFETY & SECURITY
The US Container Security Initiative program has been extended to Morocco
Rabat
Amrani: Let's consolidate Tanger Med's role as a safe and world-class maritime hub
SHIPPING
Very positive first quarter for Greek Euroseas
Athens
Pittas: the positive momentum continued in the second quarter
MARINAS
Assonat and SACE present a plan for Italian tourist ports
Rome
COMPANIES
RINA has acquired the entire capital of Finnish Foreship
Helsinki
The Helsinki-based company specializes in consulting in the field of marine and mechanical engineering.
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel has opened a new branch in Naples
Milan
The aim is to support the operational growth of the group in Southern Italy
PORTS
Container traffic down at Barcelona and Valencia ports in May
Barcelona/Valencia
Resumption of containers in transit at the Catalan port
PORTS
Annual cargo traffic in Greek ports stable in 2024
Piraeus
Domestic volumes are growing, while foreign trade is decreasing
PORTS
Perplexity of freight forwarders, customs agents and maritime agents of La Spezia at the transfer of the port of Carrara to the Tuscan AdSP
The Spice
Timidly, they "hope for consideration for the progress made so far"
PORTS
Francesco Mastro appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Southern Adriatic Sea Port Authority
Rome
He will take up office on June 30th.
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
ASSOCIATIONS
John Denholm to be new president of the International Chamber of Shipping
Athens
He will take over from Emanuele Grimaldi in a year
PORTS
Extraordinary commissioners of the two Ligurian Port System Authorities have been installed
Genoa/La Spezia
Matteo Paroli and Bruno Pisano at the helm of the institutions
TRANSPORTATION
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica shows the way to accelerate the decarbonization of road and maritime transport
Rome
PORTS
Container traffic at Hong Kong port drops sharply in May
Hong Kong
1.05 million TEUs were handled (-12.7%)
LAW
Eagle S tanker command blamed for cutting submarine cables in Gulf of Finland
Advantages
The accident was caused by the ship's anchor
SAFETY & SECURITY
Online platform to report critical issues that put transport workers at risk
Genoa
It was prepared by Fit Cisl Liguria
SHIPPING
GNV to create a direct summer connection between Civitavecchia and Tunis
Genoa
It will run alongside the historic route via Palermo
PORTS
The unification of Grimaldi's concessions in the port of Barcelona has been completed
Madrid/Barcelona
The contract expires on September 20, 2035.
PORTS
In the first five months of 2025, cargo traffic in Russian ports fell by -4.9%
St. Petersburg
A decrease of approximately -12% was recorded in May
LOGISTICS
Raben Logistics Group Creates Subsidiary in Türkiye
Milan
It will have 20 employees and a 2,000 square meter cross-dock warehouse
ASSOCIATIONS
Alberto Dellepiane confirmed as president of Assorimorchiatori
Rome
The composition of the entire association leadership remains unchanged
DEFENCE
Agreement between Fincantieri and Indonesian PMM to develop solutions to face new unconventional underwater challenges
PORTS
Structural adaptation works on dock 23 of the port of Ancona awarded
Ancona
Intervention worth over 11.8 million euros
MEETINGS
Conference on the role of LNG and bioLNG for the decarbonisation of transport and industry
Rome
The Federchimica-Assogasliquidi event will take place on Monday in Rome
COMPANIES
Contship Italia has acquired the Genoese customs services company STS
Melzo
The Ligurian company was founded in 1985
INDUSTRY
Dutch Bolidt increases presence in cruise ship sector with acquisition of American Boteka
Hendrik Ido Ambacht
The Miami company specializes in the production of prefabricated elements
PORTS
Francesco Benevolo has been appointed extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea
Rome
He is the operations director of RAM - Logistics, Infrastructure and Transport
PORTS
Montaresi resigns as commissioner of the Eastern Ligurian Port Authority
The Spice
In the eight months of administration - he underlines - we have not lost even a second
PORTS
Gurrieri has been appointed extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
Trieste
Pending the completion of the formal process for the designation of the president
PORTS
The commissioners of the AdSP of Western Liguria have handed over their mandate to Minister Salvini
Genoa
The decision is part of the process of designation and nomination of the new leaders
LEGISLATION
Confetra criticizes the provisions of the decree-law Infrastructure for road transport
Rome
The Confederation urges the blocking of the process of appointing the presidents of the port authorities
SHIPPING
Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL saw revenue decline in May
Keelung/Taipei
The decline is accentuated for the two main companies
PORTS
First port terminal for car traffic of Greek Neptune Lines
Piraeus
It will be inaugurated next year in the French port of Port-La Nouvelle
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's KSOE wins order for eight 15,900 TEU containerships
Seongnam
The unit value of each vessel is approximately $221 million.
MEETINGS
The assembly of the association of Genoese maritime agents and brokers will be held on June 16th
Genoa
Round Table on Genoa, the hub of the North West and the Mediterranean
COMPANIES
BN di Navigazione Board of Directors Renewed
Genoa
BluNavy aims to reach one million passengers by 2025
SHIPPING
Viking Line designs world's largest all-electric ro-pax vessel
Viking Line designs world's largest all-electric ro-pax vessel
Åland
PORTS
Record Monthly Container Traffic at Turkish Ports
Ankara
In May, almost 1.4 million TEUs were handled (+17.6%)
ASSOCIATIONS
Sergio Landolfi has been elected president of the Customs Association of the Port of La Spezia
The Spice
The board of directors has been renewed
ASSOCIATIONS
The ferry industry elite will attend the Interferry conference in Salerno in October
Victoria
Event titled "Connections"
CHARITY
Uniport launches an initiative to support ALS research
Rome
Fundraising for the NeMO Clinical Center Serena Foundation Onlus
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Conference on the role of LNG and bioLNG for the decarbonisation of transport and industry
Rome
The Federchimica-Assogasliquidi event will take place on Monday in Rome
MEETINGS
The assembly of the association of Genoese maritime agents and brokers will be held on June 16th
Genoa
Round Table on Genoa, the hub of the North West and the Mediterranean
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
US has its eye on Greek ports
(Kathimerini)
Proposed 30% increase for port tariffs to be in phases, says Loke
(Free Malaysia Today)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
The Propeller Club of Genoa has analyzed risks and opportunities of using AI in the maritime and insurance sectors
Genoa
The importance of training in the use of technology was highlighted
SHIPYARDS
Chantiers de l'Atlantique delivers luxury cruising yacht Luminara to The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection
Saint Nazaire
The ship will debut in Alaska
ASSOCIATIONS
Maritime transport, with suppliers and naval contractors, is the cornerstone of Italy's trade
Port Cervo
ANPAN Annual Congress in Sardinia
PORTS
Uiltrasporti, risk of chaos in Italian ports due to delays in appointing AdSP presidents
Rome
If we continue to distribute positions without taking into account the skills of future presidents - warns the union - we will be forced to mobilize
PORTS
Giampieri (Assoporti): the procedure for appointing AdSP presidents must find a quick solution
Rome
Hearing at the Chamber of Deputies
INDUSTRY
MAN Energy Solutions changes name to Everllence
Augusta
Brand born from the fusion of the English terms ever and excellence
COMPANIES
The Ministry of the Interior and Fincantieri sign the new legality protocol
Rome
SHIPYARDS
Vard delivers two CSOV vessels equipped with cyber notation
Trieste
They present all the mandatory requirements in terms of cybersecurity
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
An experimental section of the ultra-fast Hyper Transfer transport system will be built in Veneto
Munich
Capsules with magnetic levitation technology will be able to carry 12 tons of containerized cargo or 38 passengers
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB urges UFT and ERA to take measures to avoid rail accidents caused by brake blocks
Bern
The Gotthard Base Tunnel has been fully reopened more than a year after a train derailment
PORTS
In the first four months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Augusta grew by +21.6%
Augusta
Di Sarcina: we are already reaping the first fruits of the movement of containers from Catania
PORTS
Italian ports participate in the latest edition of Transport Logistic in Monaco
Munich
The Italian Pavilion inaugurated
PORTS
One billion euros to restore Ukraine's port infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks
Odessa
PORTS
Entrance of 100 new special members in the port company CULMV of Genoa
Genoa
First entry of 45 units from next month
ASSOCIATIONS
Musolino was unanimously confirmed as president of MEDports
Tangier
The association brings together 33 port authorities in the Mediterranean basin
COMPANIES
In 2024, the Genoese Ente Bacini recorded record revenues
Genoa
Last year, 58 ships were placed in the five dry docks managed
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile