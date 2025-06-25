The practice of subcontracting in European logistics is creating a parallel labour market where rights are not enforced

The practice of subcontracting in the logistics sector is widespread
across the EU and 'is creating a parallel labour market
where the rights are not applied". He denounced him
Livia Spera, Secretary General of the European Transport Workers'
Federation (ETF), during a hearing held yesterday in the European Parliament
European Union on the occasion of the presentation of the report "Sorry,
We Subcontracted You" commissioned by the ETF and created by the
by the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI), the independent
research and training of the European Trade Union Confederation
(ETUC), which documents how throughout the European Union
Complex subcontracting chains are used to transfer
reduce wages and compress the rights of
workers in the logistics sector, in particular by affecting
migrant workers and third-country nationals.
The representatives of the trade unions highlighted that this
is anything but a gimmick, but rather a
deliberate business model that is growing, which leverages
systematically and trapping them in a system
made up of precarious conditions and insecurity.
In view of the own-initiative report on abusive subcontracting in
preparation by the European Parliament, the participants in the
meeting yesterday underlined the urgent need for
address these abuses. The report "Sorry, We Subcontracted
You" - said the Secretary General of the ETUC, Esther
Lynch, on the occasion of the hearing - demonstrates how powerful companies
use subcontracting to evade their responsibilities,
while the workers are paying the price. Who delivers our
parcels - he underlined - is often underpaid, overburdened with
work and lack basic protections. This is not fair and
it is unsustainable. The EU needs clear rules to
ensure that companies cannot hide behind layers of
Subcontractors. All workers deserve decent and
fair treatment, regardless of who signs their
contract".
At the hearing, the unions asked to
introduce an EU-wide ban on subcontracting activities
which are part of the core business of companies, to ensure
the ascertainment of responsibilities throughout the chain
logistics, to ensure better inspection activities of the
work activities and stricter enforcement
of existing rules.