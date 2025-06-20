In the first five months of 2025, the port of Algeciras handled 1.9 million containers (-6.3%)

Last month, container traffic in the port of call of
Algeciras amounted to 441 thousand TEUs, with an increase of
+5.4% on May 2024 to which it contributed, as it is
that took place in the port of Barcelona, a resumption of traffic
international transit containerized which was equal to
343 thousand TEUs (+10.6%). Growth has been generated
essentially from the handling of empty containers that are
results totalling 82 thousand TEUs (+24.7%), while those
were 359 thousand TEUs (+1.8%). This is reflected in the
weight of container traffic handled in May 2025 which is
4.88 million tonnes, down -1.8%.
Overall, the traffic of goods handled last year
month from the Spanish port amounted to 8.85 million
tons (-2.5%), including 2.23 million tons of bulk
liquid (-3.9%), 34 thousand tons of dry bulk (+2,603.7%) and
1.2 million tonnes of conventional goods (-4.7%).
In the first five months of 2025, total traffic was
of 42.61 million tons, with a decrease of -5.7% on the
same period as last year. In the container sector, the
traffic was 22.11 million tons (-8.3%)
made with a container handling of 1.88 million
TEU (-6.3%), including international transit traffic of
to 1.41 million TEUs (-4.8%). The total number of empty containers is
273 thousand TEUs (-5.5%) and that of full containers at 1.61
million TEUs (-6.4%). Conventional goods amounted to 5.90
million tons (+6.1%), liquid bulk cargo to 11.87 million
tons (-4.5%) and dry bulk cargo to 156 thousand tons
(+122,5%).