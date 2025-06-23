d'Amico Tankers sells two tankers built in 2011 for $36.2 million

d'Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland), a subsidiary of d'Amico
International Shipping S.A. (DIS), has signed two agreements for the
sale of the ships Glenda Melody
and Glenda Melissa
,
both MR tankers with a deadweight capacity of 47,200 tons
built in 2011 at the South Korean Hyundai Mipo, for an amount
total of $36.2 million, and with delivery to the
buyers expected respectively by the end of July and 21
December 2025. DIS explained that this agreement allows d'Amico
Tankers to give up two of the older ships inside
fleet and that, upon delivery of the vessels, the company
will generate approximately $31.0 million in cash net
of commissions and repayment of existing bank debt.
To date, the DIS fleet includes 32 double-hulled tankers
(MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 29 owned and three ships
bareboat charter), with an average age relative to the ships
owned and chartered bareboat equal to 9.5 years.