Ruote Libere, the government's reversal on anti-mafia controls in the road haulage sector is good

"Good news for road transport. The government
recognizes the error and backtracks, thus avoiding the
scenario that would have seen the anti-mafia certification precluded only
to those companies affected by prefectural interdiction communication and
not from the "simple" anti-mafia prefectural information
as is the case today". This was underlined by the president of Ruote
Libere - L'Autotrasporti, Cinzia Franchini, announcing that, with
a counter-amendment to the Infrastructure Decree-Law, the executive
deleted the amendment that had been passed last week
in the Transport Committee. "The hypothesis of restricting in a way
The field of anti-mafia controls is significant - he explained
Franchini - would have opened the doors of the transport further
goods to organized crime, so the reversal is good
of course as we hoped".
'The requirement of good repute, which is essential for the
companies for registration in the Road Transport Register and therefore for
allow them to carry out their activity - continued the
president of Ruote Libere - must be attributed to the realities
economic and not to those affected by prefectural information and
therefore concretely at risk of being infiltrated by the mafia.
Road haulage is a sector where mafia roots have
strongly compromised, over decades, the most
elementary rules of competition of the free market by relegating
often on the margins, companies that comply with the rules, favoring those
in the smell of the mafia, where the road haulage activity is
negligible compared to other traffic and utilities. The jerseys
controls must be tightened and certainly not expanded. If the government has
realized that you have made a mistake is good news, the way to go
is still very long, but this change of course goes into the
right direction."