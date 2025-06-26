The Genoa Coast Guard has placed the container ship PL Germany under administrative detention

The Genoa Coast Guard inspected and detained
container ship PL Germany
of a company
China-based shipowner company operated by Denmark's Maersk Line
as part of the Atlantic Loop 6 service carried out in
cooperation with the German company Hapag-Lloyd as part of the alliance
Gemini Cooperation. The service connects the ports of the coast
of the USA with the Italian ones of Genoa and Vado Ligure
through the Moroccan hub of Tanger Med.
The ship, of over 60,000 gross tonnage and of the
capacity of 5,600 TEU containers, was
inspected by the Guard's Port State Control inspection team
Genoese coast and it was found that - he announced
One of the team's officers - "All four generators
had serious deficiencies, with compromises
safety and automatic control systems. One
a situation that put the safety of the crew at risk
and the integrity of the ship, making the adoption of
a detention measure".
PL Germany - specified the Coast Guard -
it was also listed as a "priority 1" unit
in the European THETIS database, as it has not been inspected for more than
15 years for operating outside the waters of the European Union, a
condition that motivated a thorough check by the
specialized inspection unit of the Genoa Coast Guard.
The ship has been authorized to resume navigation
only after the completion of the prescribed repairs, the verification
by the classification society and a second inspection
with a favorable outcome conducted by the Coast Guard.
During 2025, seven
ships out of 75 inspected.