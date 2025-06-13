Online platform to report critical issues that put transport workers at risk

Fit Liguria, the transport federation of the CISL, has
presented a new desk dedicated to security and a
digital platform that will allow workers of all ages
sectors of the FIT to make reports, guaranteeing anonymity, on
any critical issues that could put the
from the docks to the port, passing through all the sectors of the
transport and environmental hygiene. The two initiatives were
presented during the focus that took place today in Genoa by the
title "We transport Safety: a daily commitment".
With the first initiative - explained the secretary general
of Fit Cisl Liguria, Mauro Scognamillo - «we want to give a
concrete response from the point of view of safety in our
Compartment. Thanks to the counter that will be opened in our
headquarters in Genoa there will be direct contact with all the RLS i
delegates and workers who will be able to make reports, ask
information but we also want to create a training course from
from the point of view of the health and safety of workers".
The further novelty is precisely the app that will be available at
available through a QR Code: "with a click -
specified Stefano Grasso, Head of Safety Fit Cisl Liguria
- it will be possible to access a digital platform where in
anonymously, it will be possible to report on critical issues
in workplaces at all levels and also send videos and photos: from
violations of the regulations to any aggression suffered such as
unfortunately we record almost daily with regard to the
public transport and railway workers".
Among the aspects that emerged during the meeting, the data of the report
INL concerning the activity during 2024
by the Labour Inspectorate in Liguria, where about nine
transport out of ten inspected were found to be irregular.