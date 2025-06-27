Andrea Ormesani is the new president of Assosped Venezia

Andrea Ormesani, managing director of the Ormesani group, is the new president of Assosped Venezia, the historical association of the shipping companies of the Venetian capital that also represents the forwarders who head to the port of Chioggia. The shareholders' meeting also renewed the entire board of directors that, besides the new president in office for the next four years, is formed by Stefano Coccon, Mauro Lastrucci, Gianni Rigon, Tommaso Sitran and Jacopo Sportillo. At the next meeting of council will be appointed the vice president, while Paolo Salvaro remains secretary general of the association.
On the occasion of his appointment Ormesani addressed "a heard thanks to past president Andrea Scarpa for the excellent work done until today, with dedication and competence". "At a crucial time for logistics and shipping - he added - I intend to work with determination to face the challenges and seize the opportunities that concern the air and sea traffic of our territory. My mission will be to bring the associates back to the center of the association, enhancing active participation and sharing of issues to generate concrete solutions and create value for the entire category. Particular attention will be paid to the involvement of the new generations, through working groups and study that can foster skills, innovation and future vision. At the next meeting of council - it has announced Ormesani - we will also appoint the commissions regarding the management of the port and customs".