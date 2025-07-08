IMO and EU condemn the resumption of attacks on ships in the Red Sea

The International Maritime Organization and the European Commission
condemned the resumption of assaults on ships in the region
of the Red Sea with the attack, later claimed by the rebels
Yemeni Houthis, who hit the bulk carrier Magic Seas
on Sunday
which was abandoned by the crew. "After several
months of calm - said the IMO Secretary-General,
Arsenio Dominguez - the resumption of deplorable attacks in the Red Sea
constitutes a new violation of international law and the
freedom of navigation. Innocent seafarers and populations
are the main victims of these attacks, and
of the pollution they cause. Constructive dialogue is the
solution to solve the ongoing geopolitical crises that
affect seafarers and international maritime transport".
Remembering that this is the first attack of this type against
commercial ship in 2025 and that this serious escalation puts
jeopardising the maritime safety of a waterway vital to the
region and the world, a spokesperson for the European Commission
expressed firm condemnation for the attack on the bulk carrier
Magic Seas. The spokesperson pointed out that, in addition,
The attack endangered the lives of the crew, who
had to be evacuated, and risked causing a serious
ecological disaster in the region because the ship is
currently adrift and risks sinking. These attacks - has
added - directly threaten peace and stability
global trade and freedom of navigation
as a global public good. They can have a negative impact on the
already disastrous humanitarian situation in Yemen. Emphasizing
that these attacks must stop, he concluded, recalling the
repeated requests from the UN Security Council
for the immediate cessation of Houthi attacks in the Houthi region
Red Sea.