The European Commission has published informal guidelines on the
compatibility with EU competition rules of a
sustainability agreement for the joint purchase and
joint definition of technical specifications relating to
for handling containers used in ports.
Last December, the terminal operator APM Terminals of the
Danish group Maersk had asked the Commission to
provide informal guidance on an agreement with other
port terminals for joint purchase and definition
Minimum technical specifications for straddle and shuttle
battery-powered carriers.
The EU Commission recalled that terminal operators
reluctant to purchase battery-electric vehicles
significantly higher costs, but also due to
due to the lack of interoperability, in particular, between
charging equipment from different suppliers, and has
specified that the agreement notified by APM Terminals aims to
reduce costs for port terminal operators by enabling
to pool part of their future demand for these
equipment, giving suppliers greater predictability
on future demand and improving interoperability, in particular
charging equipment produced by different
Suppliers.
The European Commission has assessed that the proposed agreement does not
raises concerns under Article 101 of the Treaty on the
functioning of the European Union, provided that it includes some
guarantees to ensure, inter alia, the possibility for
participating port terminal operators to continue to
independently purchase straddles and shuttle carriers, which the volume
of the application pooled through the agreement is limited and
therefore does not give rise to anticompetitive effects against
suppliers of those products and that the exchange of information
competitive differences between terminal operators
participants in the agreement remains limited to how closely
necessary for the functioning of the agreement.