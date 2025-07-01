The National Maritime Fund has started the recognition of
scholarships for basic training courses (Basic Training)
and security familiarization (Security Awareness) for
graduates of technical institutes, Transport and Logistics,
who wish to enter the maritime workforce. The courses are
essential to obtain authorization to embark as a
of officer cadet. The children must already be in possession of
of navigation booklet and be registered in the first category. The
scholarships, worth 1,500 euros, are awarded in order
chronological period of submission of applications, until the deadline for the
number available (150). The call for scholarships is
available on the Maritime Job Portal at
https://lavoromarittimo.mit.gov.it/fondo-nazionale-marittimi
.