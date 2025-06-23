Port of Livorno, new observatory to find solutions to the problem of port congestion

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern Observatory will set up an observatory to analyse the
criticalities and find in one, maximum two months,
concrete solutions to congestion problems in the port of Livorno
complained about by road haulage which attributes them to inefficiencies
attributable to some terminals and which has led the
of the sector to apply an extra fee to the contracting companies
The trip will be in force from next July 1st. The initiative is
was announced at the end of a meeting between representatives of the
cluster held at the headquarters of the Port Authority.
The new working table aims to define a new
organizational model that takes into account the current complexity
of the problem, whose variables are numerous: "We are oriented towards
- explained the extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Davide
Gariglio - to find shared solutions that bring the port
port to be more competitive. The goal is
that of trying to facilitate full operation
of the entire port grounds.
The manager of the state property of the port authority Fabrizio Marilli is
was given the task of dealing with the many knots to be solved.
"The attention of the institution to these issues - underlined
Marilli - is tall. We will try to work together to
identify viable solutions, which can be found
perhaps think about the possibility of a revocation of the port fee".