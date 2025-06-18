The Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel has opened a new
branch in Naples, an initiative that provides for a plan for the inclusion of
New resources in the local team to support operational growth
of the group in southern Italy. "The new branch of
Naples - explained Ruggero Poli, managing director of Kuehne+Nagel
Italy - plays a significant role in our marketing strategy
growth. Support our 2026 Roadmap, developing solutions on
measures that optimize the customer experience and consolidate the
our position in the highest sectors of the territory
potential".