WTO, the new duties have given rise to trade which is not intended to last

The new duties introduced by US President Donald Trump, who announced them in April(
of 3 April
2025), have had the effect of stimulating world trade, but only in view of the results of their application, and this momentum is intended to turn off with their full entry into force. The World Trade Organization (IMO) has found this by presenting the last reading of its "Goods trade barometer", a predictive composite indicator of the development of world trades that provides information on the trend of trade and that - the WTO has explained - at the beginning of 2025 has recorded a decided recovery driven by the importers who have anticipated the purchases in view of the previewed increases of the duties. The world trade organization has observed that, however, the weakening of export orders suggests that this impetus may not be lasting.
In particular, the last reading of the barometer indicates 103,5 compared to 102,8 of March, with the index of new export orders, which - it has remembered the WTO - is the component of the most predictive barometer, which has dropped to 97,9 signaling a weakening of the growth of the trades during the year. Most of the other components of the barometer, however, have exceeded the base value of 100, starting from the indices relative to the transports, including the air transport (104,3) and the containerized marine transport (107,1), which reflect an increase of the movement of the goods. Also the index of automotive products (105.3) - has announced the WTO - is higher than the trend thanks to the resilience of the production and sales of vehicles. The electronic component index (102,0) rose above the trend after recording performance below expectations in 2023 and 2024. Finally, the raw material index (100.8) shows only modest growth, just above the reference value.