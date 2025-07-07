In the first half of 2025, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +10.5%

In the first half of 2025, container traffic in the
port of Gioia Tauro amounted to 2,186,211 TEUs, with a
increase of +10.5% compared to the first half of last year, which was
was generated by the growth of +15.5% year-on-year in the first
quarter of 2025 with almost 1.1 million TEUs handled and from
increase of +6.1% recorded in the second quarter of this year with
1.1 million TEUs passed on the docks of the port
calabrian.
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio highlighted that, after closing 2024
With a handling of about four million TEUs, the
projections also portend another excellent one for the whole of 2025
performance for the port of call, which is confirmed to be the first port of
transhipment of Italy and among the most important within the
international circuit of the Mediterranean.