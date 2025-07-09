Second acquisition of Canadian shipbuilding company Davie in Finland

After acquiring the Helsinki Shipyard in 2023
(
of 6
November
2023), the Canadian shipbuilding company
Davie (Inocea Group) makes another acquisition in
Finland having made an agreement to buy Enersense
Offshore Oy, the construction division for the marine and marine sector
the offshore industry of Finland's Enersense International Plc.
The transaction will be valued at approximately €7.5 million,
of which five million paid upon completion of the transaction and
a further 2.5 million after six months. According to forecasts, the
sale will be completed in the third quarter of
this year.
The Enersense Offshore shipyard is located in
Mäntyluoto (Pores). In 2024 Enersense Offshore, which has approximately
100 employees, recorded revenues of 70 million euros and a
EBITDA was negative and amounted to -3.8 million
euro.