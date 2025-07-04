Ruote Libere denounces the relaxation of anti-mafia controls in the road transport sector

The association Ruote Libere - L'Autotrasporto has denounced
a relaxation of anti-mafia controls in the transport sector on
road. "The news of the approval by the
Transport Committee of the amendment presented by the government to the
Infrastructure Decree-Law, which loosens the meshes of the
anti-mafia controls - explained the president of Ruote Libere,
Cinzia Franchini - deeply worrying but unfortunately not
Amazes. With this change, the anti-mafia certification will be
precluded only to those affected by interdictory communication
prefectural and not by "simple" information
anti-mafia prefectural as it happens today. Loosen controls
anti-mafia by excluding only companies that have received a
formal assessment further opens the door to
organized crime in a sector that is already today
heavily corrupted. With this change, the requirement
of good repute, which is essential for companies to
registration in the Road Transport Register and therefore to allow
to carry out the activity, will cease only if
a company is the recipient of an anti-mafia communication
interdiction and no longer for an anti-mafia information
interdiction. In words - Franchini specified - it might seem
A small difference but in fact it is a change
substantial".
"Road transport, due to its characteristics -
continued the president of Ruote Libere - has always been
object of the attention of the mafias that see in this world a
a functional way to launder money, access huge amounts of money
public resources and to manage the entire supply chain
logistics of goods of all kinds. The progressive
deprofessionalization of the category has aggravated the situation and
Now, with the enormous problems already present, the
anti-mafia certification also to companies clearly in the odor of
mafia. The choice of the Transport Commission reflects the one that - a
wanting to think well - is a culpable inattention to the
fragile reality of Italian road transport. Impossible
instead - Franchini underlined - to speak of inattention, for the sake of
the trade associations that sit on the Register and which will be
called upon to evaluate this amendment. The historical referents of the
main associations, which for decades have been in the saddle of the bodies that
govern, they know very well what this passage means and what
further chasms may bring with them, but they will say nothing
confirming, once again, their will to be
always with the strongest and certainly not with those hauliers
who heroically resist the pincers of illegality and
of savage competition. Today," Franchini concluded, "the most
strong is Minister Salvini and his obsession with the
construction of the Bridge over the Strait, even at the cost of widening the
meshes of controls, and the associations evidently compete to
please him".