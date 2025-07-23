Italia Nostra reiterates strong doubts about the construction of the port of Fiumicino-Isola Sacra
European maritime cities, destinations for cruise tourism - the association highlights - denounce the cruise phenomenon of over-tourism
Italia Nostra has returned today to express strong
perplexity about the need to build the port of
Fiumicino-Isola Sacra by urging concrete answers to politics and
to the administrators, an invitation to which only the
mayor of Fiumicino, Mario Baccini, in favor of the project for the
construction of the new tourist port, which has welcomed a
request for a meeting by environmental associations and
of the citizens' committees.
The planned port area was assigned in
90-year maritime state concession to the
Fiumicino Waterfront of the American cruise group Royal
Caribbean Cruises
(
of 24
February 2022). According to Italia Nostra, the project "would end
to facilitate the monopoly of a private individual, world leader in the
cruise sector, to which it is delivered, the only case in the area
a stretch of Italian coast, the mouth of the Tiber, a place
rich in history and vulnerable in the environmental and marine balance"
and, "if implemented, it would also constitute a dangerous
previous, favoring the loss of weight of the audience and the
Transformation of small marinas into large infrastructures
private ones".
Italia Nostra recalled the genesis of the project that sets the
based on what happened in the 90s when the Municipality of Fiumicino
had entrusted a state concession to build a port
tourist area near the Sacred Island for pleasure boats in the
stretch of coast overlooking the northern shore of the mouth of the Tiber.
A real redevelopment project with internal storage has been ignored
- highlighted the association - the construction was started in 2010
of the tourist port known as Porto della Concordia by the
I.P. Iniziative Portuali and Invitalia Spa, with a
concession of 90 years, but soon the works were interrupted due to
the bankruptcy of the I.P. company and on the coast remained a
800-meter cliff in place of the port arm under construction.
Then, in 2018, Invitalia submitted a request for a variant
of the project that envisaged the introduction of the
cruise ships for the large ships of Royal Caribbean, claiming to
keep the function of "yacht" "prevalent"
marina", boats of about 10 or 15 meters.
The environmental association has listed the answers again
asked to various questions, starting with the lack of evaluation
of the impact of buses and taxis induced by ships on the routes of
access to the squares and monuments of the historic center of Rome and from the
fact that the Environmental Impact Assessment on the territory of
Fiumicino does not offer a cumulative impact assessment with
the other port of Civitavecchia of the System Authority
Port of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea already in
construction just two kilometers from the one planned in Fiumicino,
also intended for a cruise port, which - noted Italy
Ours - moreover provides for multiple connections and rail,
instead of weighing exclusively on the saturated road network
urban area of Fiumicino.
Among the remarks made by Italia Nostra, the association has
denounced that the project envisages, "for the first time in history,
the birth of a tourist-cruise port never planned in the
in the middle of the port system managed by the Autorità del Mar
Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, which already has a
commercial port in the Municipality of Fiumicino, with the function also
cruise industry. It would also be managed by a private company,
world leader in the sector, which, for 90 years
"owner" of a piece of Italian coast, would
full competition to the ports of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
draining its revenues".
Italia Nostra concluded by underlining that very recent
newspaper articles show "that the administrators of all
European maritime cities, a destination for cruise tourism,
denounce the cruise phenomenon of over-tourism, compared by
some mayors to the invasion of locusts, which brings no
wealth but only consumption of the city. This is the
case of Barcelona, Marseille, Amsterdam, Bergen and many others
European cities. But the mayors of Rome and Fiumicino,
imprudently - observed the association - go to
Bucking. The project for the port of Fiumicino-Isola Sacra is
presented as a great opportunity and enjoys procedures
facilitated and rapid authorizations".
