In Genoa three events for as many new cruise ships of Explora Journeys

Today in the Genoa shipyard of the Fincantieri group
three events were held for as many new cruise ships of the
Explora Journeys company, the luxury cruise brand of the
MSC group. In fact, the technical launch of
Explora III,
the laying of the coin of Explora IV
and the
cutting of the first sheet metal of Explora V
.
Composed of a total of six units, of which the first two,
Explora I and Explora II, already in service, the
Explora Journeys fleet, totally built by Fincantieri,
will be fully operational within three years: Explora III
will be christened next year, Explora IV and
Explora V will be delivered in 2027, while Explora VI
it will touch the sea in 2028.
The MSC Group's investment in the six Explora Journeys ships,
of which five were built in Sestri Ponente, is equal to about 3.5
billion, with economic, technological and
employment in Italy estimated at over 15 billion.