Egypt's first automotive terminal has come into operation in the port of Port Said East

In the port of Port Said East, the new
Suez Canal Automotive Terminal (SCAT), the first port terminal
for the automotive segment of Egypt which can accommodate
simultaneously two car carrier ships and has a capacity of
initial storage of 2,550 cars that can rise up to
to 10,000 vehicles. The company Suez Canal Automotive Terminal,
which is the holder of a concession contract with a duration of
of 30 years
(
of 28
January
2020), is owned by the Shipowning Group
Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) which owns 25% of the
capital, by Africa Global Logistics (AGL) of the shipping group
Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) which owns 50% of the
and which in 2022 had acquired Bolloré Africa Logistics,
Founding partner of the joint venture
(
of 21
December
2022), and by Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corporation which
owns the remaining 25%.