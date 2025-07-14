Last May, ship transits in the Suez Canal decreased by -6.8%

Last May, ship traffic in the Suez Canal
decreased by -6.8% as 1,035 ships transited compared to 1,111
units in May 2024. Both the
transits of tankers which amounted to 425 units
(-5.8%) and those of other types of ships stood at 610
units (-7.6%). The SCNT tonnage of ships that have
crossed the Egyptian canal in May 2025 was equal to
overall to 41.7 million tons (-7.1%). Income
generated by transit fees paid by ships
recorded an increase of +5.7% having totaled 16.8 billion
Egyptian pounds ($339 million).
In the first five months of 2025, the channel was
crossed by a total of 5,054 ships, with a decrease in
-13.3% on the same period of last year, of which 1,959
tankers (-6.7%) and 3,095 other types of ships (-17.1%). The
overall SCNT tonnage of ships transited was equal to
to 198.1 million tonnes (-17.1%) and in the period
Transit payments amounted to 79.1 million EGP
(+11,7%).
Unofficial data indicate a continuation of the trend of
decrease in maritime traffic in the Egyptian waterway with
a year-on-year reduction of -7.8% in transits made
last month and a -7.1% drop in transits in the first 13 days of
July, a negative trend that seems destined to persist following
of the resurgence of attacks on ships crossing the Sea
Red conducted in recent days by the Houthi rebels who have
caused the death of some crew members.