The electrification of the quays of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and Portoferraio is proceeding according to plan

In the Tuscan ports of Livorno, Piombino and Portoferraio
The electrification of the docks is proceeding according to plan. It has
announced the extraordinary commissioner of the Authority of
Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Davide Gariglio,
explaining that the timetable is "respected to date
of the works".
Entrusted through a tender in December 2023 to the Integra Consortium and
financed with a total of €77.5 million from the
National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the related Fund
complementary, the works in the port of Livorno are aimed at
build a substation within the Enel ex-power plant area
Marzocco and three conversion cabins serving the
passengers (including cruises) and containers, the first to be located
inside the current silos, the second cabin to be positioned
in the area destined for the future cruise terminal in the vicinity
of the Calata Alto Fondale, the last one at the Darsena Toscana. To
today a substantial part of the paths in
excavation with the laying of cable ducts both in the passenger area and in
that of containers. Drilling work has also begun
controlled horizontal subsoil for the laying of cable ducts in
near the swing bridge overlooking the Old Fortress
(works completed) and on the Navicelli Canal (works in progress).
Work has also begun on the construction of the substations
conversion on Calata Sgarallino and in Darsena Toscana.
Even in the port of Piombino, almost
the excavation paths have been completely completed with the laying of the
cable ducts and the foundation for the cabin has been completed
conversion. The same result for the port of Elba, in the
which are currently underway both the laying of the cables and the
construction of the conversion cabin.
"If everything were to proceed as planned - he pointed out
Gariglio - in just over a year the ports of Piombino and
Portoferraio and, later, that of Livorno will be equipped to
to feed the docking of ships at the quay". Referring to a
recent study by the environmental association Transport &
Environment (T&E) on the progress of the different
Ongoing projects for the electrification of the quays of 31 European ports
(
of 15
July 2025), the president of the Tuscan Port Authority noted that
"T&E's analysis shows that the port of Livorno is a
one of the few to have installed or contracted more than
of half of the construction works of the cold plants
ironing. It is an appreciation that, far from generating
satisfaction with the objectives achieved, represents for this reason
Port Authority a further incentive to continue with
Even greater determination towards the goal
final".