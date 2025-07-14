Federlogistica urges the immediate establishment of a control room on duties

Federlogistica urges the immediate establishment of a substation
on duties and bureaucracy. "No one - explained the
president of the federation, Davide Falteri, motivating the request
- can read into the crystal ball and predict how much and
what will happen in terms of duties. But one thing is certain:
after President Trump's umpteenth announcement on possible tariffs on the
30% towards Europe - then perhaps withdrawn, as often happened in
past - we can no longer afford to passively suffer
the game of international speculation. Announcements and denials
send markets into a tailspin and enrich a few, while economies
real ones, such as the Italian one, risk losing billions".
"Such a measure - he pointed out - would have effects
very serious on the entire European logistics and production chain,
affecting Italy in particular, with a possible loss of 15
billion in exports, 10 billion in GDP and 178,000 jobs in
smoke, especially in the South. Agri-food, mechanics,
Pharmaceuticals: it is our sectors of excellence that pay the price
higher".
"Faced with this scenario - continued the president
of Federlogistica - a control room is urgently needed
on logistics, involving the main
representatives of road transport, integrated logistics,
shipping, the Blue Economy, trade, industry and
public bodies in charge such as customs, ministries, control bodies.
We need to address the effects of the
global trade tensions and prevent companies from
become victims of a geopolitical chessboard led by
speculative interests. The cabin - specified Falteri - will have
Two fundamental tasks: on the one hand, to monitor the effects of the
of the increase in duties on ports, freight rates, prices and exports, to activate
countermeasures to defend the national logistics chain; on the other hand,
transform the elimination of extra costs - bureaucracy first and foremost -
into a priority objective. We can no longer allow
Let our inefficiencies act as ballast while the world
Runs. The message - he concluded - is clear: Italy must
stop chasing crises. We need awareness, vision and
a united action. Because the next crash, this time,
it could be real."