Terminal operators are not at all satisfied with a policy that seems to be disinterested in ports

A sector of 14. 000 direct workers with a turnover
total of more than four billion euros and potential
private investments for a similar value still live
in the uncertainty of fragmented governance. He denounced him
on Friday the president of the Italian Association of Terminal Operators
Dockers (Assiterminal), Tomaso Cognolato, speaking in Rome
on the last day of the fourth national summit "Blue Forum".
"The conversion into law of the Infrastructure Decree -
explained - represents only the latest example: the rule on fees
concessionaires is clearly in contrast with the recent
judgment, which has become final, of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court, not to mention the
new regulations on waiting times for road transport that will create
only litigation also due to the lack of clarity with which it is
has been formulated".
"It is strange and worrying, leaving different scenarios open -
continued Cognolato - yet another missed opportunity to start the
establishment of the Fund for the early retirement of workers
Port. We have convened a board of directors for July 18
To understand how to act, we will obviously also share with the
other representatives of the port cluster how to move».
Referring then to the governance of ports, the president of
Assiterminal stressed the need "for speed
in redefining normal operations in ports also at the
in light of the latest resolution of ART (the Regulatory Authority
of Transport, ed.): we will be heard in the coming days by
ART, having shared with the whole cluster the need to
team up. It is clear, however, that governance in full
of his prerogatives would help to clarify: We know well
how the government and Deputy Minister Rixi are clear about these issues,
has clearly emerged in these three days of work: now it is
it is necessary - concluded Cognolato - that the trials be closed
still open on several fronts".