Grimaldi sells 5% of Terminal Darsena Toscana to the Livorno Port Company

Grimaldi Euromed, a Grimaldi Group company, has sold
to Compagnia Portuale di Livorno Società Cooperativa (CPL) on
5% of the capital of Terminal Darsena Toscana (TDT), the company
terminal operator who manages the main container terminal in the
port of Livorno whose acquisition was completed by the
Neapolitan shipping and logistics group at the beginning of 2024
(
of 31
January
2024). The sale of the stake to CPL also provides for
the option in favour of the new shareholder to purchase a
additional 5% of the share capital.
Following the transaction, TDT remains controlled by Grimaldi
Euromed which now holds 75%, while the rest of its capital
is 20% owned by Grimaldi Deep Sea, another company in the
Grimaldi group, and 5% of CPL.
This year, TDT expects to exceed a traffic volume of
400 thousand TEUs, an increase of more than +10% compared to 2024.