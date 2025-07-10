Fincantieri delivers the new cruise ship Oceania Allura to Oceania Cruises

Today in the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa
ceremony for the delivery of the
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings group of the new cruise ship
Oceania Allura
. This is the second unit of
"Allura" class which has a gross tonnage of over 68 thousand
tons, a length of 246 meters and can accommodate 1,200
passengers in 600 cabins. The ship is the sister ship of Oceania
View
delivered by the Genoa plant in 2023.
Oceania Allura's cruise business
will begin on July 18 when it will start from
port of Trieste bound for Greece. In its inaugural season, the
ship will be used in the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, Canada
and New England.
The upcoming delivery of a new ship by Fincantieri to
Oceania Cruises will take place in the summer of 2027 when the group
Italian shipbuilding will have completed the construction of the
first ship of the "Sonata" class that began on
last month in the Marghera shipyard
(
of 4
June 2025). It will be followed, in 2029, by its sister ship, Oceania
Arietta.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of today's ceremony, Oceania Cruises
confirmed the conversion into order of two additional ships of
"Sonata" class optioned to Fincantieri which will be
delivered in 2032 and 2035.