Port of Augusta, work begins on the third bridge that will connect the island to the mainland

Work worth over 20 million euros for the
construction of the third bridge that will connect the district
port of the island of Augusta with the mainland, a work that, in addition to
ensure a logistical connection of civil port facilities and
military and technical-nautical services for port activities,
will allow the diversion of heavy traffic on the new
road and will be an important escape route in the event of a
Emergencies. The project is the result of a synergy between
the Port System Authority of the Eastern Sicilian Sea,
the Municipality of Augusta and the Navy which has in the port of
Augusta one of the three main naval bases where it is
permanently displaced the share of the national fleet
intended for offshore patrols.
The works were delivered yesterday and the investment is part of the
PNRR measure M5C3-11 "Infrastructural interventions for the Zones
Special Economic Measures (SEZs)" - Interventions "connection of
"last mile" which included three activities: the
redevelopment of the access viaduct to the Commercial Port of
Augusta, already completed for an amount of over one million; the
structural redevelopment of the pylons of the Federico II viaduct, in
nearing completion, for a sum of almost two million; finally
the construction of the third bridge which should be completed
by 30 June 2026 by the winning company Fenix Consorzio
Stabile di Bologna, consortium member executing Two Smart Building which has
headquarters in Tremestieri Etneo (Catania).
The new work - commented the president of the Port Authority,
Francesco Di Sarcina - is part of a context of great
importance not only for the authority, but for the whole territory
Augustan and the military area and represents a real turning point in the
logistics, transport and road development
and safety of the area". "It is - he added
the mayor of Augusta, Giuseppe Di Mare - of an effective and
efficient solution also with regard to protection aspects
effectively configuring a third escape route in the event of a
natural disasters or extraordinary weather events; Waited
the strong limitations of the Rivellino bridge would ensure high
security in the event of an exodus of the island's citizens. In addition, the
traffic diversion will have the immediate consequence of
decongestion of traffic with significant benefits for everyone".
Recalling that the facilities of the Navy Naval Base
Admiral Andrea
Cottini, commander of the Maritime Command of Sicily, explained
that this is "currently connected to the mainland
through the ancient Rivellino Quintana bridge, dating back to 800, which
involves crossing the ancient Spanish Gate to access the
historic center of the city, and the Federico II bridge viaduct.
The Rivellino bridge - Cottini specified - is an artifact
of modest size and is not suitable for supporting the
vehicular traffic between the two parts of the city",
while the new work involves the construction of two decks to be
separate decks reserved one exclusively for military users and
the other to civilian traffic.