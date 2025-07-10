Uniport, bringing the debris of Bagnoli to the port of Naples would cause the postponement of the dredging expected for years

The presentation of an amendment to the bill of
conversion of Decree 96/2025 (containing urgent provisions for
the organisation and holding of major sporting events, as well as
further urgent provisions on sport, so-called
"Sports Decree") which provides for the use of the residual
capacity of the reclaimed areas of the port of Naples for materials
dredging of the Bagnoli-Coroglio area that will host
The America's Cup has alarmed the National Union of Port Companies
(Uniport) which fears a consequent postponement of dredging works
of the seabed of the port that are long awaited.
It is - denounced the president of Uniporti, Pasquale
Legora de Feo - of "an amendment that risks penalizing
the city of Naples and the whole of Campania, postponing
further the completion of a work that the port of Naples
has been waiting for years." «The event that will see Naples and
its gulf protagonist of a world event, which is
the one scheduled to host the America's Cup - he specified -
makes you proud. However, the solutions that would have been identified
to carry out the works necessary for this event, many
perplexity". According to Uniport, the proposed solution
would bring the port of Naples to its knees, which has been waiting for years for the
excavations to have adequate seabed for commercial ships, depriving it
spaces already identified to place the materials
dredged.
"We are anxiously awaiting," explained Legora de Feo
the completion of the PNRR construction sites precisely to carry out those
excavations that represent the survival of the port and of
finally activate the Darsena di Levante. Putting competition
between them two strategic works for the city of Naples would be
a very serious mistake and would put the survival of
the one that to all intents and purposes represents the first company in the
Campania. The entire Neapolitan maritime-port cluster - has
underlined the president of Uniport - is as compact as ever
in asking the government and parliament to identify solutions
alternatives that combine the coexistence of equally
priority for the city and do not jeopardise the completion of
works that have been awaited for years and fundamental for the growth of the port of
Naples".